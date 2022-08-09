Miloe Shares New Summer Anthem, ‘gaps’

Miloe - Photo: Elliot Kennedy (Courtesy of Loma Vista Recordings)

Miloe, the 20 year old Democratic Republic of Congo-born and Minneapolis-based Bob Kabeya, has returned with a new single, “gaps.” The song is the title track from his forthcoming EP.

Filled with deft guitar work, a bubbling synth line, and a layered vocal chorus, Miloe’s “gaps” is a breezy tune perfectly suited for late summer. Touching on the gaps that are left by losing out on something you love, Miloe’s airy delivery is at once vulnerable and immensely self-confident.

Miloe - gaps (live transmission)

The track and the forthcoming project follows his 2021 EP Greenhouse, which received acclaim from the likes of NPR Music, The Fader, MTV, NYLON, and Uproxx.

Miloe will be performing at the MLS All Star Game in Minneapolis and will be the musical face of the weekend’s activities. Miloe will also be playing Bonnarroo, Afropunk Minneapolis, 80/35 Festival and support slots with Goth Babe, COIN and Beach Bunny this summer and fall.

The track follows “Make ur way,” which features a performance from 80purppp, who lends a silky smooth verse to the track, blending seamlessly with Miloe’s harmonically rich vocals. Of the track, Miloe says “‘Make ur way’ your way came through exploring dancehall and EDM vibes in GarageBand in early lockdown. The organic nature of the instrumental and sounds made me think of 80purppp. I was blown away by the beautiful chorus of harmonies and the gentleness in his delivery when he sent me his verse.”

That track followed the single “floating,” which was accompanied by a trippy video filmed in The Tunnel of Terror in Minnesota. All three tracks were preceded by singles “elastic” which UPROXX described as “flittering [and] intimate” and “where u are” which received critical praise from Teen Vogue and MTV. Additionally, miloe’s earlier hit single “Winona” was later reimagined featuring Jamila Woods and Vagabon.

Growing up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the sonic imprint of Miloe’s days there stayed palpable when his family made the 7000 mile journey to Minneapolis to join their father, who had been granted asylum three years prior.

Suddenly dropped into the land of such punk legacies as Husker Dü, The Replacements, and Soul Asylum, in addition to Prince, Bobby’s musical destiny had perhaps unwittingly been cut out for him. While working his way through the Twin Cities’ basement show circuit, Kabeya chipped away at Miloe’s debut EP. After a member of Beach Bunny discovered his music, Miloe was asked to open for the skyrocketing Chicago band at a Minneapolis gig.

Pre-order gaps.