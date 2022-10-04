Misfits Announce New Year’s Eve Show In Las Vegas

Glenn Danzig - Photo: Gina Wetzler/Redferns

Misfits are set to celebrate the New Year with a concert on December 31 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Misfits, featuring original singer/songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only with Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein on guitar, will be joined by Circle Jerks and Tiger Army. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT. A presale will launch on Wednesday, October 5 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

The original Misfits lineup will be celebrating a number of holidays this fall and winter. Back in August, they announced that they will be headed to Dallas for a Halloween show. The legendary horror-punk band has announced an October 29 show at Dos Equis Pavilion with special guests Alice Cooper and The Distillers. The band also headlined Riot Fest in Chicago on September 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since singer Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only settled their decades-old feud to reunite the band’s classic members in 2016, the Original Misfits have only played a total of 14 shows in six years thus far. So, both the Riot Fest set and the Dallas gig mark rare occasions to see the punk icons in concert.

Danzig recently said he likely wouldn’t tour anymore following his eponymous band’s spring outing, only seeing himself playing one-off gigs here and there.

“[My current outing is] not really much of a tour,” Danzig told Revolver in May. “It’s 10 shows. I don’t think I’m going to tour anymore. I’m just going to fly out to a show here or there. I’ll maybe be down to do some one-offs. But I just don’t see myself getting on a tour bus anymore…I think I’m done.”

With both the Original Misfits and O.G. shock rocker Alice Cooper on the bill, the Dallas concert is truly an ultimate Halloween show, as both acts embody what the holiday is all about. Meanwhile, punk rockers The Distillers, led by Brody Dalle, also reunited a few years back after a 12-year hiatus.

Visit Misfits’ official website for more information.