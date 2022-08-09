Original Misfits Announce Halloween Show With Special Guest Alice Cooper

Misfits' Glenn Danzig - Photo: Scott Guries/Getty Images

The Original Misfits will be celebrating Halloween in Dallas this year. The legendary horror-punk band has announced an October 29 show at Dos Equis Pavilion with special guests Alice Cooper and The Distillers.

As of now, the Dallas concert is one of only two shows the Original Misfits have on their schedule for 2022. The band is also set to headline Riot Fest in Chicago on September 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for the Dallas concert go on sale to the general public on Friday (August 12th) at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. An artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, August 9th, at 10 a.m. CT using the code TEXASISTHEREASON, followed by Live Nation and Citi pre-sales starting Wednesday, August 11.

Since singer Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only settled their decades-old feud to reunite the band’s classic members in 2016, the Original Misfits have only played a total of 14 shows in six years thus far. So, both the Riot Fest set and the Dallas gig mark rare occasions to see the punk icons in concert.

Danzig recently said he likely wouldn’t tour anymore following his eponymous band’s spring outing, only seeing himself playing one-off gigs here and there.

“[My current outing is] not really much of a tour,” Danzig told Revolver in May. “It’s 10 shows. I don’t think I’m going to tour anymore. I’m just going to fly out to a show here or there. I’ll maybe be down to do some one-offs. But I just don’t see myself getting on a tour bus anymore…I think I’m done.”

With both the Original Misfits and O.G. shock rocker Alice Cooper on the bill, the Dallas concert is truly an ultimate Halloween show, as both acts embody what the holiday is all about. Meanwhile, punk rockers The Distillers, led by Brody Dalle, also reunited a few years back after a 12-year hiatus.

Listen to the best of Alice Cooper on Apple Music and Spotify.