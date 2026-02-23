Mumford & Sons Announce Summer Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Mumford & Sons have announced an upcoming summer tour that will take the English folk rock band across North America. Named after their latest album, the Prizefighter Tour begins June 2 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. Newly confirmed stops include dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, and Boulder’s Folsom Field, among many others.

CAAMP, Lord Huron, Sierra Ferrell, Marcus King Band, Dylan Gossett, and Medium Build are among the Prizefighter tour’s special guests.

Prizefighter is out now via Glassnote Records/Gentlemen of the Road. Co-produced and co-written with The National’s Aaron Dessner, Prizefighter features collaborations with Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton, and Gigi Perez.

Mumford & Sons - The Banjo Song (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

The official music video for the single, “The Banjo Song,” is also out now, directed and produced by the Bristol-based events collective, Streets of Soul, who cast the dancers solely from clubbers they met at their Bristol Northern Soul Club nights.

Tickets for the North American tour will be available for pre-sale for AGORA members starting Tuesday, February 24 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following on Friday, February 27 at 10:00am local time. There will be a limited number of student-priced tickets available for select shows (Bozeman, Boulder, Chicago, Rogers, Boston, Tampa and Charlottesville). These will only be available to purchase in person at the box office on Friday, February 27 while supplies last. A variety of VIP packages and experiences are available for fans, including premium tickets, access to the pre-show Prizefighter club, exclusive VIP merchandise & more.

Mumford & Sons are set to make their fourth appearance as musical guests on NBC’s Saturday Night Live on February 28. In 2025, the band released an album titled Rushmere. They also released a 10th anniversary edition of their third album, Wilder Mind, on Eco-Mix vinyl.

Listen to Mumford & Sons’ Prizefighter here.