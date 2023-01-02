Nathaniel Rateliff, Pavement, Maren Morris Star In ‘Austin City Limits’ Season 48

Nathaniel Rateliff - Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The newly-announced broadcast schedule for Season 48 of the long-running, Peabody Award-winning series Austin City Limits will feature such artists as Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Pavement, Spoon, and Maren Morris.

The series will be bookended by special broadcasts celebrating the inductees who starred in ACL’s 8th Annual Hall of Fame show, Sheryl Crow (on January 7, airing at 7pm CT on PBS stations nationwide) and Joe Ely, ending the season schedule on February 25. Their induction event took place ceremony event on October 27 at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.

Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Brittney Spencer, and Jess Wolfe of Lucius all take part in the celebration of Crow’s songbook and career, while Ely will be honored by such kindred spirits as the Flatlanders, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Butch Hancock, Rodney Crowell, and Marcia Ball. Crow first appeared on ACL in 1997, and the first of no fewer than 11 appearances on the show by Ely was in 1980.

The series’ executive producer Terry Lickona says: “After a historic kick-off to our new season this Fall, Austin City Limits rolls into the New Year with another round of firsts and favorites. For the first time ever, we’ll split our annual Hall of Fame celebration into two full episodes. We’ll showcase a unique Latin music genre that has never been presented on American television, plus some rock, indie, and country music favorites – something for every musical palette.”

The full broadcast schedule for Season 48 of Austin City Limits is as follows:

January 7 Austin City Limits 8th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Sheryl Crow

January 14 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats/ Adia Victoria

January 21 Adrian Quesada Boleros Psicodélicos

January 28 The War On Drugs

February 4 Pavement

February 11 Maren Morris

February 18 Spoon

February 25 Austin City Limits 8th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Joe Ely