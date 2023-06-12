Ne-Yo Announces ‘Champagne And Roses’ Tour

Ne-Yo - Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

Three-time Grammy Award-winning hitmaker Ne-Yo announced his Champagne and Roses Tour 2023 with Robin Thicke and Mario as special guests.

Produced by Live Nation, the 15-city tour kicks off on September 9 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Detroit making stops across the U.S. in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Mountain View at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 4.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales beginning Tuesday, June 13. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, June 16 at 10am local time.

Citi is the official card of the Champagne and Roses Tour 2023. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 13 at 10am local time until Thursday, June 15 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, meet and greet and photo ops with Ne-Yo, specially designed VIP gift items, and more.

Visit Ne-Yo’s official website for more information.

Ne-Yo Champagne And Roses Tour:

Sat Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sun Sep 10 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Sep 13 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Sep 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Fri Sep 15 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sun Sep 17 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Mon Sep 18 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Wed Sep 20 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sat Sep 23 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 27 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Sep 29 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Tue Oct 03 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre