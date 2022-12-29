Multi-Artist Tribute Concert To Late Rush Drummer Neil Peart Set For January

Neil Peart - Photo: Larry Marano/Getty Images

A charity concert to celebrate late Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart will take place on January 7 at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

Shop the best of Rush’s discography on vinyl and more.

The Bubba Bash 2023 will feature an evening of Rush music performed by such artists as Sons of Apollo and Winery Dogs and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, Porcupine Tree guitarist John Wesley, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello, and Jason Bittner of Overkill.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will raise funds in Peart’s name for Cedars Sinai Hospital and has been organized by prog rockers and Rush tribute band YYNOT. It will take place on the third anniversary of Peart’s death from the glioblastoma form of cancer at the age of 67.

La Villa Srangiato (An Exercise in Self-Indulgence)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Seven Antonopoulos from Opiate for the Masses, Jon Dinklage of the Clockwork Angels string ensemble, drum instructor and author Joe Bergamini, and YNOT themselves will also be on the bill. Tickets for the show, for which doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start, are available now, priced from $30-$45 in advance, and $35-$50 on the day of the event.

Portnoy posted on social media yesterday (28): “We’re only 10 days away from my 1st live appearance of 2023! Myself and many very talented friends will be paying tribute to our hero: Mr Neil Peart! Jan 7th at the Keswick Theater in Glenside PA…Some tickets are still available, so get em while you can.” In publicity for the fundraiser, he said: “Neil was a hero and a mentor to me and his influence on me as a drummer for the past 40 years is absolutely impossible to measure.”

Portnoy already has a busy live schedule for 2023, including a world tour with Winery Dogs, also featuring Billy Sheehan and Richie Kotzen. It begins in Greensburg, PA on February 15 and also includes legs in Brazil in April and Europe in June.

Buy or stream the 40th anniversary expanded editions of Rush’s Moving Pictures album.