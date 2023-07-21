NewJeans’ Party Takes A Dark Turn In ‘ETA’ Video

NewJeans – Photo: Courtesy of ADOR

NewJeans has released its second EP, Get Up, and shared a thrilling new video for one of its tracks in “ETA.”

The new record arrives one day before the girl group’s one-year anniversary and features the pre-release songs “New Jeans” and “Super Shy.”

“ETA” opens with the sound of chopped-up brass refrains, bringing together favela funk and breakbeat in the summery song. In the lyrics, the five-piece warns a friend about their boyfriend playing the field, singing: “I saw it before but when you weren’t there/Sprinkling his gaze everywhere” and “Honestly between us/He’s been totally lying, yeah.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the accompanying music video, which was shot entirely on iPhone 14 Pro in collaboration with Apple, NewJeans witness this cheating taking place at a pool party and call their friend to give her the bad news. Things quickly take a dark turn when the boy and his new crush end up in the trunk of a car.

NewJeans (뉴진스) 'ETA' Official MV

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

In the weeks before its release, Get Up was said to come with three music videos. However, a total of five have been released so far, with visuals for “New Jeans,” “Super Shy,” “ETA,” and two for “Cool With You.” “ASAP” is also due to get the video treatment, with that clip set to be released on an undisclosed date.

The “Cool With You” videos feature global talent, with model and Squid Game star Jung Hoyeon playing the part of Cupid in both. In the second video, legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Leung also stars.

In NewJeans’ first year since debuting, it has made an impressive dent in the global music scene, breaking the record for the fastest Korean act to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. It will make its debut appearance in the US in August when it performs at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, becoming the first female K-pop act to appear at the festival.

Buy or stream Get Up.