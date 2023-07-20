NewJeans Recruits Jung Hoyeon And Tony Leung For ‘Cool With You’ Music Videos

NewJeans – Photo: Courtesy of ADOR

NewJeans has previewed more of its upcoming Get Up mini-album with the release of two videos for “Cool With You.”

The “side A” and “side B” videos feature appearances from model and Squid Game actor Jung Hoyeon, who has previously starred in videos from The Weeknd, and legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Leung. He is known for his roles in films by the acclaimed director Wong Kar-wai, including In The Mood For Love and Grandmaster.

In both visuals, NewJeans watch over Hoyeon’s character, who appears to play a role similar to Cupid, as she connects couples but struggles to make her own connection with someone she likes. In the “side B” video, she manages to find love herself, but things change when Leung shows up.

At the end of the second video, the girl group also shared another new song, “Get Up.” Both tracks will feature on its new EP, which will be released tomorrow (July 21). The record arrives one day before NewJeans’ one-year anniversary and follows its debut mini-album New Jeans, which was released last July, and the January single “OMG.”

Earlier this month, NewJeans ramped up anticipation for Get Up with the dual release of “Super Shy” and “NewJeans.” The latter song saw them team up with The Powerpuff Girls for the video, in which the five members were transformed into characters like the titular trio from the show.

Outside of its own releases, the girl group has also been involved with two promotional singles for Coca-Cola – one, its track “Zero” and the other, a collaboration with Jon Batiste, JID, Cat Burns, and Camilo titled “Be Who You Are.”

Meanwhile, following its first live performance in Seoul earlier this month, NewJeans is set to make its international live debut in Chicago in August. The group will become the first female K-pop act to perform at Lollapalooza, following HYBE labelmates Tomorrow X Together becoming the first overall K-pop act to appear at the festival last year.

Pre-order Get Up.