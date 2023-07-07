NewJeans Gets Butterflies On Sweet New Single ‘Super Shy’

NewJeans – Photo: Courtesy of ADOR/YouTube

Fast-rising K-pop girl group NewJeans has returned with a pair of new songs ahead of the release of its upcoming mini-album Get Up.

Yesterday (July 6), the five-piece act, which debuted just under a year ago, shared “New Jeans,” a breezy, low-key electronic track. The accompanying music video opens with the members sharing what superpowers they’d like to have, from flying to being able to talk to plants. As they gather back in their dorm, they get transported into a cartoon wonderland where they’re transformed into Powerpuff Girl-like characters.

The release is an official collaboration with The Powerpuff Girls, with Newjeans becoming their own versions of the cartoon heroes. “New hair, new tee, NewJeans, do you see?” it whispers in the infectious chorus.

NewJeans (뉴진스) 'New Jeans' Official MV

Earlier today (7), the group followed up “New Jeans” with its official pre-release single, “Super Shy.” The track combines breakbeat rhythms with elements of Jersey club.

As they hear a group of dancers working out to their 2022 track “Attention,” they run down to join them, launching into “Super Shy”’s choreography. “I’m super shy, super shy/But wait a minute while I make you mine, make you mine,” they sing. “I’m all nervous ’cause you’re on my mind all the time/I wanna tell you, but I’m super shy, super shy.”

NewJeans (뉴진스) 'Super Shy' Official MV

Get Up will follow on July 21, one day before NewJeans’ one-year anniversary. The girl group was the first act to debut on the HYBE imprint ADOR and rocketed to success with songs like “Hype Boy” and “Attention.”

In January, it released a new single album OMG, which featured the title track and “Ditto,” while in the following months, it teamed up with Coca-Cola for two promotional singles – “Zero” and the Jon Baptiste collab “Be Who You Are.”

NewJeans held its first live performance in Seoul earlier this month and will make its US debut at Chicago’s Lollapalooza in August.

