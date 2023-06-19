NewJeans Announces Details Of Second Mini-Album ‘Get Up’

NewJeans – Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

NewJeans has shared details of its upcoming second mini-album, Get Up, which will arrive next month.

The girl group – comprised of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein – made its debut last year with the single “Attention” on July 22, 2022. It was swiftly followed by the New Jeans EP on August 1.

On July 21, one day before the first anniversary of its debut, NewJeans will return with Get Up, a new six-track mini-album. It will be preceded by two pre-release songs – “Super Shy” and “New Jeans” – on July 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get Up will contain three lead tracks in total, including “Super Shy,” “ETA,” and “Cool With You.” It will be completed by the b-sides “New Jeans,” “Get Up,” and “ASAP.”

According to ADOR, the HYBE imprint to which the group is signed, each song on the mini-album will be accompanied by a music video while teasing a “one-of-a-kind partnership with a global brand and a surprise guest appearance.”

“New Jeans” will also be given a “special” music video that will see the girl group team up with The Powerpuff Girls TV series to mark the show’s 25th anniversary. The five-piece shared a brief teaser of the track alongside an 8-bit animation featuring The Powerpuff Girls on Twitter.

Get Up will follow NewJeans’ 2023 singles “OMG” and “Ditto,” as well as two promotional singles in collaboration with Coca-Cola. The group released “Zero” in April before teaming up with Jon Batiste, J.I.D., Cat Burns, and Camilo on May’s “Be Who You Are.”

In May, NewJeans broke a Guinness World Record that was previously held by BTS’ Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, becoming the fastest K-pop act to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. It took the five-piece just 219 days to achieve the feat, compared to Jungkook’s 409 and Lisa’s 411.

Meanwhile, member Danielle recently released the Korean version of “Part Of Your World,” taken from the soundtrack of the new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The singer voices the character of Ariel in the Korean dub of the Disney movie.

Pre-order Get Up.