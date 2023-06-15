NewJeans’ Danielle Shares Korean Version Of ‘The Little Mermaid’’s ‘Part Of Your World’

NewJeans’ Danielle – Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage

NewJeans’ Danielle has shared the Korean version of “Part Of Your World,” taken from the soundtrack of the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

The singer took on the role of voicing Ariel for the Korean dub of the remake. Halle Bailey plays the character in the US adaptation.

In the music video for Danielle’s version of “Part Of Your World,” scenes of the star singing along to the song in a glittering outfit and make-up are interspersed with scenes of Bailey in the movie.

DANIELLE - 저곳으로 (인어공주) (인어공주 OST)

“Danielle will take on the role of Ariel and showcase a new side of herself by dubbing and singing for [the film’s] original soundtrack,” Disney Korea said in an official statement. “We expect that Danielle, who is similar in age with and whose cheerful image resembles that of Ariel in the film, will bring out the charm of teenage girl Ariel, who is bubbly and full of curiosity.”

The NewJeans singer had previously been teased to be a part of The Little Mermaid after Disney Korea shared a cryptic poster on its social media pages. A silhouette was seen alongside actors Jung Sanghoon and Jung Youngjoo, who voice Sebastian and Ursula, respectively, and fans were asked to guess who the missing person could be.

The full soundtrack for the original version of the remake was released on May 31 and featured the full original score composed by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken. As well as the original music and lyrics by Menken and Howard Ashman from the 1989 film, the new version of The Little Mermaid featured new lyrics from acclaimed writer and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Meanwhile, in NewJeans news, the girl group recently broke a Guinness World Record that was previously held by BTS’ Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. The five-piece is now the fastest K-pop act to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

NewJeans achieved this feat in just 219 days, compared to Jungkook’s 409 and Lisa’s 411. Currently, the group only has eight songs available to listen to on the platform – its 2022 debut EP, this year’s “OMG” and “Ditto” single, and two promotional singles in collaboration with Coca-Cola.

