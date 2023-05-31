Listen To The Deluxe Edition Of ‘The Little Mermaid Soundtrack’

The Deluxe Edition of Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) has arrived. The special release follows the standard digital album and CD. An LP will also be available on June 16.

The Deluxe Edition includes the content of the original soundtrack and multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken’s full original score.

Star Halle Bailey appears on the OST, singing the likes of “For The First Time” and “Part Of Your World.” That latter track also features a Korean version sung by NewJeans’ Danielle, who also provided the voice of Ariel for the Korean-language release of the movie.

The Music of The Little Mermaid

As well as the original music and lyrics by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman from the 1989 film, the new version of The Little Mermaid features fresh lyrics from acclaimed writer and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film features three new songs and a new reprise from Menken and Miranda, which include “Wild Unchartered Waters,” performed by Eric; “For the First Time,” performed by Ariel; “The Scuttlebutt” performed by Scuttle and Sebastian, and an additional reprise of “Part of Your World,” for Ariel.

Elsewhere on the soundtrack, Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs deliver versions of “The Scuttlebutt” and “Kiss The Girl,” while Melissa McCarthy sings “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

Speaking to The Face earlier this year, Bailey said: “What’s beautiful about this version of The Little Mermaid is that it’s a lot more modern. When we saw it, when we were younger, she gave up everything for the guy. But I don’t think [that] reflects modern women today. So [now] it’s more about Ariel finding freedom for herself because of this world that she’s obsessed with.”

In the new adaptation, helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, Bailey, and the cast bring the classic love story of The Little Mermaid to life, following Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and certainly the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

Director/producer Marshall says, “Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda have written three thrilling new songs and one new reprise for this film, which is kind of amazing. It’s extraordinary actually.”

He continues, “I had always wanted to work with Alan, but somehow our paths never crossed. This time they luckily did. And what a joy it was to collaborate with Alan on not only a completely new film score, but also these spectacular new songs. Of course, the idea of moving forward without the late great Howard Ashman was daunting to say the least, but we were fortunate to have my dear and brilliant friend Lin step in as lyricist, with his great respect and love for Howard and the original score.”

Buy or stream the Deluxe Edition of The Little Mermaid (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) on streaming and pre-order the vinyl.