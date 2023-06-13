BTS Shares Live Performance Of Heartfelt New Single ‘Take Two’

BTS – Photo: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS is continuing its celebrations for its 10th anniversary with the release of a live performance of its heartfelt new single “Take Two.”

The track arrived last week as a song for the group’s fans – known as ARMY – and expressed its gratitude to those supporters for staying with them over the last decade. “I’m grateful and happy we have each other,” Suga rapped in one verse. “Please, let’s stay happy now and forever.”

The live performance video was pre-recorded last year before Jin and J-hope enlisted for their mandatory military service. It finds the seven members beginning the performance from a row of seven chairs, standing up and grooving around the set for the track’s final moments. “I miss you, ARMY,” RM says to the camera as the video wraps up.

BTS (방탄소년단) 'Take Two' Live Clip #2023BTSFESTA

“Take Two” credits rappers RM and J-hope among its writers, while Suga contributed to its production. Its title nods to BTS moving on to its second chapter after completing its first decade together, which so far has seen it focusing on solo activities.

Fans in Seoul were able to celebrate BTS’ journey so far in style, as landmarks across the city turned purple yesterday (June 12) – the group’s representative color – in honor of the band. Numerous iconic Seoul buildings, including City Hall, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, several Han River bridges, and the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, were lit up with the color in recognition of BTS’ anniversary.

Other “festa” activities so far include rapper J-hope releasing a “rock version” of his 2022 single “Arson,” which originally featured on his debut solo album Jack In The Box. The band has also shared a video of Jimin performing his solo song “Letter,” a group video dubbed “Apobangpo10 Project” (aka “ARMY forever BTS forever10 Project”), and has announced a special in-person event to take place in Seoul’s Yeouido area.

