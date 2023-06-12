BTS’ J-hope Shares ‘Rock Version’ Of 2022 Single ‘Arson’

BTS’ J-hope – Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

BTS’ J-hope has shared a new “rock version” of his 2022 single “Arson,” which featured on his official debut solo album, Jack In The Box.

Currently, BTS is in the midst of celebrating its 10th anniversary, which falls on June 13. The new take on “Arson” was shared as part of those festivities, as a free release on the group’s Soundcloud page.

“Arson (rock ver.)” transforms the original song, adding a guitar solo at its end and changing the rest of the track’s instrumentation to be driven by guitar riffs and heavy drums.

Arson (Rock ver.) by j-hope #2023BTSFESTA

Elsewhere in BTS’ “festa” celebrations so far, the group has shared a video of Jimin performing his solo song “Letter,” a group video dubbed “Apobangpo10 Project” (aka “ARMY forever BTS forever10 Project”), and has announced a special in-person event to take place in Seoul’s Yeouido area.

Last week, the group also shared a new single called “Take Two,” which featured vocals from all seven members. Except for the Bastions anime OST song “The Planet,” it is the first full group track to be released by BTS since 2022’s “Yet To Come.”

Since releasing Jack In The Box last July – and before enlisting in the South Korean military in April – J-hope has kept busy. In August 2022, he headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago, becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a US festival. In February, he shared the J.Cole-featuring single “On The Street” and gave a glimpse into the making of Jack In The Box and his preparations for Lollapalooza in the Disney+ documentary, J-hope In The Box.

During BTS’ ninth anniversary celebrations, the band announced that it would be focusing more on solo activities for the next few years. As well as J-hope’s solo output, Jin has released the single “The Astronaut,” RM shared the album Indigo, and Jimin released his debut EP FACE. Suga, meanwhile, unveiled his album D-DAY and embarked on a solo world tour.

