BTS Announces ‘Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’ Biography

BTS – Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Recently, a mysterious, unlisted book skyrocketed to the top of Amazon’s charts due in part to fans guessing it was a biography of Taylor Swift. It has been confirmed that it’s a new biography on the sensational K-pop icons BTS, and some details have now been revealed.

The book will be released this summer via Flatiron Books and Big Hit Music. Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS is described as an “oral history of the K-Pop group in South Korea and the United States,” according to The New York Times. The book is written by BTS and journalist Kang Myeong-seok and translated into English by Anton Hur.

There’s not much else known about the book, aside from the fact that it will include 544 pages and will be released on July 9. The book was initially listed as “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023” on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other news, the BTS Proof exhibit is now live in Los Angeles. The immersive fan experience debuted in Seoul last year, with a second run in Busan to complement the K-pop icons’ activities around its free concert in the city last October.

Now, the Proof exhibit is in the US for the first time, with a limited opening in Los Angeles. The event opened its doors in Santa Monica on May 9. It gives visitors the unique opportunity to celebrate all the moments in the group’s history that have brought it to its current global superstar status.

The exhibition takes attendees on an immersive visual journey that explores the seven members’ past, present, and future through photographs, videos, and experiential installations in a multi-room walkthrough experience. Ticket-holders also have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition merchandise at the event.

The Proof exhibition shares its name with BTS’ 2022 anthology album, which collated tracks from across the record-breaking act’s story so far. The release also contained three new songs – the future-facing “Yet To Come,” the revving thrill of “Run BTS,” and the heartfelt “For Youth.”

Listen to the best of BTS on Apple Music and Spotify.