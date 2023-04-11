BTS To Bring ‘Proof’ Exhibition To Los Angeles This Spring

BTS – Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

BTS will bring its career-spanning Proof exhibition to Los Angeles this spring, following the event’s successful runs in South Korea.

The immersive fan experience debuted in Seoul last year, with a second run in Busan to complement the K-pop icons’ activities around its free concert in the city last October.

Now, the Proof exhibit will be held in the US for the first time, with a limited opening in Los Angeles. The event will open its doors in Santa Monica in May, with an exact start date to be announced soon. It will give visitors the unique opportunity to celebrate all the moments in the group’s history that have brought it to its current global superstar status.

The exhibition will take attendees on an immersive visual journey that explores the seven members’ past, present, and future through photographs, videos, and experiential installations in a multi-room walkthrough experience. Ticket-holders will also have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition merchandise at the event.

Fans can register for the opportunity to purchase tickets here now through 11:59pm PT on Monday (April 17). Only those who receive a unique access link will have the chance to buy passes. If any tickets remain after the registered on sale, a general on sale could be announced at a later date.

The Proof exhibition shares its name with BTS’ 2022 anthology album, which collated tracks from across the record-breaking act’s story so far. The release also contained three new songs – the future-facing “Yet To Come,” the revving thrill of “Run BTS,” and the heartfelt “For Youth.”

Since Proof was released, the group has been focusing more on solo activities. In July, J-hope released his debut solo album Jack In The Box, and weeks later, headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago. In February, he followed up the record with the J. Cole-featuring single “On The Street.”

Jin shared his Coldplay-assisted single “The Astronaut” in October ahead of starting his mandatory military service, while RM unveiled his debut solo album Indigo in December. So far in 2023, Jimin has released the project Face, which spawned the Billboard Hot 100 No.1 “Like Crazy,” and Suga is preparing to share his album D-DAY. That record will also be accompanied by a Disney+ documentary, Road To D-DAY, ahead of the rapper embarking on his first solo tour.

