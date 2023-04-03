Everything We Know About Suga’s Solo Album ‘D-Day’

BTS’ Suga – Photo: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS rapper Suga has announced details of his debut solo album, D-Day, which follows his previous two mixtapes, Agust D and D-2.

Like those mixtapes, which were released in 2016 and 2020, respectively, the new album will be released under Suga’s other moniker, Agust D.

D-Day will provide the finale of the trilogy started on the mixtapes and will delve “into the personal journey of Suga as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist,” according to an announcement on the fan community platform Weverse.

Suga participated in the songwriting and producing of the album, which will be released at 12am ET on April 21. It will be preceded by a pre-release track, which will arrive at 12am ET on April 7.

Speaking about what would become D-Day in June 2022 to Weverse Magazine, Suga said he was “working hard on a follow-up to D-2.” Discussing his growth as a producer, he added: “Lately, I’ve been thinking about how I don’t know what kind of music I should do when I get older and that maybe I should try a few different styles now. I think this is both a blessing and a curse, but I think that while I’m able to work in various genres, I’m not sure any of them are that deep. That’s why I try to use many different styles, and when I’m promoting my own material, I put in a lot of things I like, like surprises and twists.”

As well as the new album, Suga will also soon share a new Disney+ documentary titled Road To D-Day. Following the star on a road trip across cities like Seoul, San Francisco, Tokyo, and Las Vegas, it will see him searching for “inspiration in the form of new sounds and experiences,” according to a press release.

No release date has been confirmed at present, but the documentary will “showcase Suga and his impressive skillset, giving viewers an intimate look into the life of one of the world’s biggest stars.”

On April 26, meanwhile, the rapper will become the first member of BTS to embark on a solo tour. The dates will kick off that day in New York, with a run across the US set to follow. Further dates will then take place in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

Suga will be the fifth member of BTS to release solo music. J-hope was first with Jack In The Box in July 2022, which he then followed with the single “On The Street” in February 2023. In October 2022, Jin shared the Coldplay-assisted single “The Astronaut,” and two months later, RM released his album Indigo.

Last month, Jimin shared his debut album FACE alongside the single “Like Crazy,” which has now become the first track by a Korean soloist to top the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to the best of BTS on Apple Music and Spotify.