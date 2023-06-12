Seoul Landmarks Turn Purple To Celebrate Ten Years Of BTS

BTS - Photo: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Buildings, bridges, City Hall, and a number of other landmarks in Seoul, SouthKorea l are lit up purple today, June 12, as the country celebrates the 10th anniversary of BTS.

Beginning Monday evening (KST), numerous iconic Seoul buildings, including City Hall, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, several Han River bridges, and the DDP will be colored purple, a color often linked with BTS, according to city officials and the group’s management company, Hybe.

At the end of last week, BTS shared a new, gratitude-filled single, “Take Two,” to mark the 10th anniversary of its official debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group made its debut on June 13, 2013, with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool, which featured the tracks “We Are Bulletproof Pt.2” and “No More Dream.”

On its anniversary each year, BTS marks its time together with a series of celebrations dubbed its “festa.” As part of this year’s commemorations, the seven-piece shared “Take Two,” which features vocals from all of the members (Jin and J-hope are currently serving in the military in South Korea).

The acoustic pop song credits rappers RM and J-hope among its writers, while Suga contributed to its production. Its title nods to BTS moving on to its second chapter after completing its first decade together, while the track is an ode to its fans, ARMY.

“Yeah, we never felt so young/When together, sing the song,” they sing in the chorus. “Meeting with each other’s eyes/Even in the darkness/Yeah, we never felt so right/When I got you by my side.”

Aside from “The Planet,” a song contributed to the soundtrack of the anime Bastions, “Take Two” is the first group release from BTS since 2022’s single “Yet To Come.” In the intervening time, the band has been focusing on solo activities, with five of its seven members sharing individual releases.

Listen to the best of BTS on Apple Music and Spotify.