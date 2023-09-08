Nick Mulvey Announces Tenth Anniversary Edition Of Solo Debut ‘First Mind’

Nick Mulvey - 'First Mind' album artwork courtesy of UMG

Nick Mulvey has announced a special 10th Anniversary Edition of his Mercury Prize nominated debut solo album First Mind.

Originally released in 2014, First Mind was Mulvey’s first album after leaving Portico Quartet and was met with critical acclaim across the board, receiving 5 stars from The Telegraph and 4 stars from The Guardian. In addition, The Line Of Best Fit said “A total package of pop hooks, instrumental genius and gorgeous rhythms, Mulvey presents us with an intelligent record that demonstrates his passion for sounds outside of insular scenes.” An equally enthusiastic Clash Magazine said “First Mind is captivating, full of intricacies and influences that should see it celebrated as one of the great albums of 2014. NBHAP also decreed “Nick Mulvey’s debut is a charmingly simple and rarely produced album full of beautiful melodies, extensive guitar skills and exotic rhythms – it feels like the missing soundtrack for the

beginning of a perfect summer.”

Nick Mulvey - Cucurucu

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Featuring the hit singles “Fever To The Form” and “Cucurucu,” the record firmly marked Mulvey out as one of the most talented musicians of his generation. To date, the album has over 290 million streams on Spotify. The record’s new anniversary edition will be available to fans in three different formats, a 2LP colored vinyl, 2CD, 1LP Zoetrope and a deluxe digital edition.

Alongside the anniversary reissue of First Mind, Mulvey is heading out on a five date tour, taking in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol before headlining the Eventim Apollo in London on 21March. Pre-sale starts at 10am on Wednesday September 13, with general on

sale following at 10am on Friday 15th September. Visit the artist’s official website for more information.

Nick Mulvey plays the following shows in March 2024:

16th: O2 Academy, LEEDS

17th: SWG3 TV Studio, GLASGOW

18th: Albert Hall, MANCHESTER

20th: Bristol Beacon, BRISTOL

21st: Eventim Apollo, LONDON

Pre-order First Mind.