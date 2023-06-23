Nicki Minaj And Ice Spice Team Up For ‘Barbie World’

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, ‘Barbie World’ - Photo: YouTube/10K Projects/Capitol Records

Nicki Minaj And Ice Spice have released their wildly-anticipated Barbie soundtrack collaboration “Barbie World,” reimagining the original “Barbie Girl” by Aqua, which arrived 25 years ago.

Both MCs show off why they’re too of the hottest rappers on the planet, with Nicki reestablishing herself as an all-time legend in her verse, and Spice confirming her status as next up. Listen to the track below.

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua) [Official Music Video]

Nicki Minaj kicks off the first verse, rapping, “Yellin’ out, we ain’t sellin’ out/ We got money, but we ain’t lendin’ out/ We got bars, but we ain’t bailin’ out/ In that pink Ferrari, we peelin’ out.”

Ice Spice handles verse number two, spitting, “Barbie ain’t nothin’ to play ’bout/ He wanna play in the playhouse/ The f__k they gon’ say now?/ I’m washin’ these bitches, I’m rubbin’ the stain out/ Like I’m ready to bend/ All the fake Barbies just wanna pretend.”

Earlier this month, Minaj announced that her new album will arrive on October 20 on her socials. No further information was shared, aside from emojis of a CD and a pink bow alongside the release date. The album will be her first since 2018’s Queen.

Last month, Nicki shared the music video for her latest single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” The Queen of Rap took to social media on Mother’s Day (May 14) to officially unveil the island-themed clip, which was filmed in the superstar rapper’s home island of Trinidad and Tobago.

“There’s now a full #RedRubyDaSleeze video on YOUTUBE!!!! It’ll be everywhere else next week. Happy early MOTHER’S DAY,” Minaj wrote on Instagram upon its release.

In the video, Minaj dons a black swimsuit while performing the track’s lyrics on a deck overlooking the ocean. Elsewhere, she lounges oceanside and struts around with Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey. Other footage shows Minaj wearing a fitting “red ruby”-colored silk robe, which she later removes to provide a better look at her bathing suit.

