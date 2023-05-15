Nicki Minaj Returns To Trinidad For Island-Themed ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ Video

Nicki Minaj - Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has shared the music video for her latest single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

The Queen of Rap took to social media on Mother’s Day (May 14) to officially unveil the island-themed clip, which was filmed in the superstar rapper’s home island of Trinidad and Tobago. You can check it out below.

Shop the best of Nicki Minaj’s discography on vinyl and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s now a full #RedRubyDaSleeze video on YOUTUBE!!!! It’ll be everywhere else next week. Happy early MOTHER’S DAY,” Minaj wrote on Instagram.

In the video, Minaj dons a strappy black swimsuit while ferociously rapping the track’s lyrics atop a deck that overlooks the ocean. Elsewhere, she lounges oceanside and struts city streets with Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey. Other footage shows Minaj looking stunning in a “red ruby”-colored silk robe, which she later takes off to provide a better look at her bathing suit.

Nicki Minaj - Red Ruby Da Sleeze (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Minaj previously revealed that she filmed the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” video while spending time in spending in her native Trinidad for the island’s 2023 Carnival festivities.

“Red Ruby da Sleeze,” which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in mid-March, saw the the rapper interpolating Lumidee’s “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh),” which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 in 2003. The track follows a similar formula to her 2022 Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Super Freaky Girl,” which sampled Rick James’ 1981 song “Super Freak.”

Nicki has been quiet since November, when she lent her talents to FIFA’s global smash hit “Tukoh Taka” with Maluma and Myriam Fares. “Tukoh Taka” was the official single of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack and the first-ever official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem.

Of the collaboration, Maluma said, “I am so happy to be part of this FIFA World Cup anthem! I always dreamt of an opportunity like this. Representing Latin music on this global track alongside amazing artists that sing in English and Arabic, takes our culture to another level.”

Buy or stream ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’