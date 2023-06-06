Nicki Minaj Says Her New Album Will Arrive On October 20

Nicki Minaj - Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Nicki Minaj has announced that her new album will arrive on October 20 on her socials. No further information was shared, aside from emojis of a CD and a pink bow alongside the release date. The album will be her first since 2018’s Queen.

Last month, Nicki shared the music video for her latest single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” The Queen of Rap took to social media on Mother’s Day (May 14) to officially unveil the island-themed clip, which was filmed in the superstar rapper’s home island of Trinidad and Tobago.

“There’s now a full #RedRubyDaSleeze video on YOUTUBE!!!! It’ll be everywhere else next week. Happy early MOTHER’S DAY,” Minaj wrote on Instagram upon its release.

In the video, Minaj dons a black swimsuit while performing the track’s lyrics on a deck overlooking the ocean. Elsewhere, she lounges oceanside and struts around with Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey. Other footage shows Minaj wearing a fitting “red ruby”-colored silk robe, which she later removes to provide a better look at her bathing suit.

Minaj previously revealed that she filmed the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” video while spending time in spending in her native Trinidad for the island’s 2023 Carnival festivities. “Red Ruby da Sleeze,” which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in mid-March, saw the the rapper interpolating Lumidee’s “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh),” which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 in 2003. The track follows a similar formula to her 2022 Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Super Freaky Girl,” which sampled Rick James’ 1981 song “Super Freak.” Back in November, Nicki lent her talents to FIFA’s global smash hit “Tukoh Taka” with Maluma and Myriam Fares. “Tukoh Taka” was also the official single of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack and the first-ever official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem. Listen to the best of Nicki Minaj on Apple Music and Spotify.