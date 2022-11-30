Nilüfer Yanya Announces Deluxe Version Of ‘Painless’

Nilüfer Yanya - Photo: Molly Daniel (Courtesy of Orienteer)

Nilüfer Yanya has announced the deluxe version of her critically acclaimed sophomore album PAINLESS, due December 14 via ATO Records.

The deluxe album will include five additional recordings–including Sampha and King Krule remixes of “midnight sun,” which are out today–along with three original PAINLESS songs reimagined with producer Will Archer. The spacious, drum and bass-infused remix from Sampha and the sparkling synth based remix from King Krule follows Nilüfer’s cover of PJ Harvey’s “rid of me,” which will also be included on the deluxe and was shared earlier this year.

Nilüfer Yanya - Midnight Sun (King Krule Remix)

Speaking about the cover, Nilüfer said, “‘Rid of Me’ haunted me for many years after I first heard it, but in a comforting kind of way, like I knew it was always there for me. It comes across defiant, alien, and twisted, but it is a perfect song. I actually think it’s very romantic despite what some of the lyrics get at.”

Nilüfer expressed her excitement about the announcement sharing, “PAINLESS is going deluxe! I’m honestly so glad so many of you listened to PAINLESS when it first came out nine months ago so I’m very happy to be able to offer you the deluxe version with two new remixes of ‘midnight sun’ and my cover of ‘rid of me’.”

Nilüfer Yanya - Midnight Sun (Sampha Remix)

Upon its release, PAINLESS garnered a Best New Music stamp from Pitchfork and features the stand-out tracks “anotherlife,” “stabilise” and the original version of “midnight sun,” which Nilüfer performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The album has already been included on several best albums of year lists including Vogue, Pitchfork, Stereogum, The Ringer, Consequence of Sound, and Brooklyn Vegan.

With PAINLESS, Nilüfer runs head first into the depths of emotional vulnerability. The album was recorded between a basement studio in Stoke Newington and Riverfish Music in Penzance with collaborator and producer Will Archer, DEEK Recordings founder Bullion, Big Thief producer Andrew Sarlo, and musician Jazzi Bobbi. PAINLESS follows her renowned 2019 debut album Miss Universe and her 2021 EP Feeling Lucky?, which further explored Nilüfer’s fascination with 90s alt-rock melodies and drew on themes of resentment, her fear of flying, and the concept of luck.

Pre-order Painless (Deluxe Version).