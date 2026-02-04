No Doubt’s ‘Don’t Speak’ Joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

“Don’t Speak,” one of the most enduring breakup songs of the 1990s and a standout in No Doubt’s discography, has officially crossed a major streaming milestone. The track becomes the band’s first song to reach Spotify’s Billions Club.

Released as the third single from their breakout album Tragic Kingdom, “Don’t Speak” was a smash across the world. Though it was ineligible to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, it topped the Billboard Airplay chart, and reached number one in Australia, Canada, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. At the 40th Grammys in 1998, “Don’t Speak” was nominated for Song Of The Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

No Doubt - Don't Speak (Official 4K Music Video)

The hit came out of a difficult time for the band. For seven years, lead singer Gwwen Stefani and bassist Tony Kanal dated; in fact, they were even still dating when the song was first written. “We had so many different versions of that song prior to the one we had recorded for Tragic Kingdom. What you hear is probably like the third or fourth version of it,” Kanal recalled for Complex in 2012. “I think when Gwen and I were breaking up, the lyrics then became just about our break up. Because it was so real, and we were living it, all that stuff came up in that song. That’s the real deal. That’s our lives, and that’s what was happening to us at that time. It was a very, very intense period of our lives, and it was all put out there to share with everybody.”

The song has since become a break-up staple, appearing in a slew of movies and TV shows. “Don’t Speak” has also been covered many times through the years. Carly Rae Jepsen put her spin on the song in 2019 with a cover for her Spotify Session. Stefani herself reimagined the song as a country track during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2020.

Shop No Doubt’s Tragic Kingdom on vinyl and CD here.