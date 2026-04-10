Noah Kahan Announces ‘The Great Divide’ World Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Records

Noah Kahan has announced new international dates for his 2026 ‘The Great Divide’ World Tour, with arena shows set for Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe this fall. The newly revealed run begins on September 25 in Melbourne and continues through December, with stops including Sydney, Auckland, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris, and more. Support on select dates will come from Michael Marcagi, Bella Kay, and Mon Rovía.

Tickets for the new shows will first be available through artist presale beginning April 15, followed by the general onsale on April 17. The international leg follows major demand for Kahan’s North American dates, which are set to take him through a sold-out stadium run this summer. Gigi Perez will support on all dates, with Annabelle Dinda joining on the majority of shows. Among the highlights on that itinerary are four performances at Boston’s Fenway Park, underscoring the scale of the singer-songwriter’s latest live chapter.

Noah Kahan - The Great Divide (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

The tour news arrives just ahead of the release of Kahan’s fourth studio album, The Great Divide, which is due on April 24 via Mercury Records. The project’s title track, “The Great Divide,” has already introduced the album, building anticipation for what marks Kahan’s next full-length statement following the breakthrough success of Stick Season. Alongside the album rollout, Kahan is also preparing to unveil the Netflix documentary Noah Kahan: Out of Body on April 13. Directed by Nick Sweeney, the film premiered at the 2026 SXSW Film Festival, where it received the 24 Beats Per Second Audience Award. The revealing documentary includes clips from his famed 2024 shows at Fenway Park and ruminations on fame. When a friend asks, “Do you ever worry that this is the peak?,” Kahan replies: “That’s all I think about, really.”

Last month, Kahan revealed the second song from the record, “Porch Light.” That song was written by Kahan alongside producer Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Bon Iver) during their first-ever session together, and produced by Kahan, Dessner, and producer and Stick Season collaborator Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Koe Wetzel).

Browse Noah Kahan’s music on vinyl and CD here.