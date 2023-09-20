Noah Kahan Announces ‘We’ll All Be Here Forever’ Tour

Noah Kahan - Photo: Aysia Marotta

Following his sold out 2022 and 2023 Stick Season Tour runs, Noah Kahan has announced his 2024 We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour North America dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date leg kicks off on Tuesday, March 26 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena, with stops across North America in Toronto, Montreal, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, New York, and more before wrapping up on Friday, July 19 with a celebratory New England stadium performance at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park with support from special guests from Mt. Joy.

Last month, Kahan announced 2024 dates in Europe and the UK, which will see him performing in Dublin, London, Paris and more.

The We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour will see the critically acclaimed Vermont singer and songwriter playing the biggest and most iconic venues of his career thus far, including the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Madison Square Garden in New York, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and many more—solidifying his widely successful breakout year.

Due to anticipated demand, fans of Noah Kahan are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale for the “We’ll All Be Here Forever” Tour to help block bots, reduce resale, and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the shows.

Fans can sign up now until Sunday, September 24 at 10 PM PT for the Advance Registration Presale in North America. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the Registration Presale on Wednesday, September 27. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale. A limited number of tickets will be available during a general onsale starting Friday, September 29 at 10 AM local time at ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

Tonight, Noah will take the stage as a performer at The Americana Music Association’s 2023 Americana Honors & Awards in Nashville at the famed Ryman Auditorium.

Visit Noah Kahan's official website for a full list of tour dates and registration information.