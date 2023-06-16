Norah Jones Shares Soulful New Single ‘Can You Believe’

Norah Jones - Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Norah Jones has shared a new single titled “Can You Believe” from the studio sessions she has recently undertaken for a new album. Jones is heading out on tour soon, but before she embarks on that jaunt, she’s given us this new song, co-written Leon Michels who produced and contributes bass and drums in addition to Norah’s vocals, piano, and organ. “Can You Believe” is a lovely, soulful track with some pronounced gospel overtones and you check it out below.

Norah returns to European concert stages this summer for her first tour dates on the continent since 2018. Her July tour will bring Norah to France, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Croatia, Hungary, Austria, Spain, and Portugal, and she returns in November for concerts across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Visit the artist’s official website for further information.

Earlier this month, Norah Jones released an expanded edition of her widely-acclaimed fifth album, Little Broken Hearts through Blue Note Records.

The record’s new, expanded 31-track edition has been curated by Jones and Eli Wolf and includes a plethora of rarities including alternate versions and remixes, in addition to a previously unreleased live version of the album recorded for Austin City Limits in 2012. The new deluxe version of Little Broken Hearts is now available as a 3-LP vinyl set, on 2-CD and through digital platforms.

Jones defied expectations with the release of Little Broken Hearts, a striking collaboration with the producer Danger Mouse that arrived 10 years after her debut Come Away With Me prompting SPIN to call it “the second essential record of Norah Jones’ career.”

“Ten years later, these are still some of my favorite songs in my catalogue to play live, no matter the instrumentation or arrangement, they just feel special,” Jones said in a statement. “And the way this album sounds makes my ears so happy. I’m incredibly thankful to Danger Mouse for letting me explore with him and opening up my world to a new way of doing things that continues to inspire and influence me.”

