Norah Jones Shares Brand New Recording of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’

Norah Jones will release I Dream Of Christmas (Deluxe), a newly expanded 24-track edition of the 9-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist’s beloved 2021 holiday album, a delightful and comforting collection of timeless seasonal favorites and affecting originals. The Deluxe edition features 11 additional songs including bonus tracks and live performances, as well as a brand-new studio recording of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” which was released today as a digital single. I Dream Of Christmas (Deluxe) is available for pre-order now on 2-LP black, gold, or red vinyl, CD, or digital download.

“When I was trying to figure out which direction to take, the original songs started popping in my head,” Norah explained. “They were all about trying to find the joys of Christmas, catching that spark, that feeling of love and inclusion that I was longing for during the rest of the year. Then there are all the classics that have that special nostalgia that can hit you no matter who or where you are in life. It was hard to narrow down, but I picked favorite classics that I knew I could make my own.”

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

The album’s release last year found Norah performing songs including her original “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones),” the Chipmunks’ “Christmas Don’t Be Late,” and Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” everywhere from Rockefeller Center and the White House to Disneyland and the top of the Empire State Building. In fact, five of the additional tracks included on the Deluxe edition were taken from that remarkable live performance atop the iconic New York City skyscraper where Norah was joined by bassist Gus Seyffert, drummer Brian Blade, and vocalist Sasha Dobson.

The original studio album was produced by Leon Michels and features an excellent cast of musicians including Blade on drums, Tony Scherr and Nick Movshon on bass, Russ Pahl on pedal steel guitar, Marika Hughes on cello, Dave Guy on trumpet, Raymond Mason on trombone, and Michels on saxophone, flute, percussion, and more.

