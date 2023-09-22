Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Totally Hot’ 1978 Album Returns To Vinyl And CD

Olivia Newton-John 'Totally Hot' artwork - Courtesy: MCA/UMe

The late and much-missed Olivia Newton-John will have her tenth studio album, 1978’s Totally Hot, released in new vinyl and CD editions by MCA/UMe on November 17.

The album was certified platinum and in the US, reaching the Top 10 on both the all-genre and country charts, and in many other countries worldwide. The new releases mark the set’s 45th anniversary, in tribute to the superstar entertainer who died in August 2022 at the age of 73.

Totally Hot thus returns to vinyl for the first time in decades in two different options, with a limited edition 1LP neon coral red vinyl format available as well as a standard weight black vinyl LP, 1CD, and digital editions. All can now be pre-ordere here.

The album arrived in the wake of Newton-John’s unforgettable performance as Sandy Olsson in 1978’s biggest box office hit, the enduring Grease. It saw the British/Australian vocal stylist honing her sophisticated pop sound of the period while retaining the flavors of her country crossover success of the earlier part of the decade.

Olivia Newton-John - A Little More Love

The ten-track Totally Hot was produced by her longtime collaborator John Farrar and included two major singles. The sultry “A Little More Love,” which reached No.3 in the US , No.4 in the UK, and the Top 10 in eight other countries, including No.2 in Canada. “Deeper Than the Night” peaked at No.11 on the Billboard Hot 100, No.4 on its Adult Contemporary chart, and No.7 on the AC chart in Canada.

Other highlights of the LP included the funky title track, the heartfelt ballad “Never Enough” and a truly raucous cover of the 1966 Spencer Davis Group staple “Gimme Some Lovin’.”

The album peaked at No.7 in the US pop chart, No.4 country, No.7 in Australia and No. 30 in the UK. It hit the Top 10 in Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. It immediately went gold in America on release in November 1978 and progressed to platinum just a month later.

Pre-order Totally Hot, which is reissued on November 17.