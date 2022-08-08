Olivia Newton-John, Actress And Beloved Pop Singer, Dies At 73

Olivia Newton-John - Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John, the musical icon who skyrocketed to fame thanks to her starring role in the film Grease, has died at the age of 73. The news was shared by her husband.

In a statement posted on social media, Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling said: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

In addition to her outsized presence on the silver screen, Newton-John was also a critically and commercially acclaimed recording artist. In addition to solo albums such as 1975’s Have You Never Been Mellow and 1981’s Physical, she also worked with fellow stars such as Barry Gibb, who recruited her for his 2021 album, Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook (Vol. 1).

Though her discography is varied and highlights her prolific output, Physical remains a fan favorite. The album’s self-titled track was named Billboard’s No.1 hit of the 80s. Billboard teamed up with Sirius XM for a pop-up channel covering the top 500 songs of both that decade and the 1990s, on the broadcaster’s channel 30 back in 2019. Newton-John’s anthem topped the list.

Olivia Newton-John - Physical (Official Music Video)

Newton-John’s “Physical” moved to No.1 on the November 21, 1981 chart and stayed there until the end of January 1982, a ten-week run that equaled the longevity record at the time.

Newtown-John was born in Cambridge, England in 1948, and her family emigrated to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six. Her father was an MI5 officer who worked on the Enigma project at Bletchley Park during the war, and her maternal grandfather was the Nobel prize-winning physicist Max Born, who sought exile in the UK from Nazi Germany on the eve of the second world war.

At 14, Newton-John began her professional singing career, recording her first single in 1966 on a return trip to England, and her first solo album, If Not For You, in 1971. In 1974, she represented the UK in the Eurovision song contest; her song, “Long Live Love,” finished fourth behind Abba’s winning “Waterloo.”

“I love to sing, it’s all I know how to do,” she told CNN in 2017. “That’s all I’ve ever done since I was 15, so it’s my life. I feel very grateful that I can still do it and people still come to see me.”

This story is still developing.