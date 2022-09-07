Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Slash, And More Join Gibson Guitars For Peace Global Auction

Gibson Guitars For Peace - Photo: Courtesy of Gibson Guitars

Gibson, the iconic American-made instrument brand, and Gibson Gives–its philanthropic arm–are bringing the music community together to stand behind the Ukraine Relief effort, raising awareness and funds to aid the people of Ukraine.

Gibson luthiers have crafted a limited edition run of four Guitars For Peace Les Paul Custom electric guitars, which proudly display the unforgettable Azure Blue and Gold colors of the Ukrainian Flag. Gibson partnered with artists to perform with the Ukraine guitars on stage on tour this summer. Autograph books traveling alongside each guitar have been autographed by Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Slash, Fher Olvera of Maná, Nile Rodgers of Chic, Mark Knopfler, Lzzy Hale, Margo Price, Alex Lifeson, Blossoms, The Fratellis, Kasabian, Madness, Maisie Peters, Paloma Faith, The Charlatans, The Vaccines, Toyah, My Chemical Romance, and actor Jason Momoa, among others.

Starting on October 11, bidding will open for the Gibson Guitars For Peace Ukraine guitars and their autograph books as part of Julien’s Auctions “Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll” live auction. Bidding will conclude with the live auction on Friday, November 11, Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13, online via www.JuliensLive.com and in-person at the Hard Rock New York. Registration is required to bid in this auction and can be done in person or online before the sale via the registration page.

100% of the funds from the auction of the Gibson Guitars For Peace Ukraine Relief guitars will go to the current humanitarian need for the people of Ukraine, as well as rebuilding efforts once the conflict ends. In addition to the guitars, Gibson has launched the Guitars For Peace T-Shirt to allow everyone across the globe to show their support for Ukraine in an affordable way. 100% of funds from the sale of Gibson Ukraine guitars and the Guitars For Peace T-Shirts will be donated to immediate humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine through the Disaster Emergency Committee, a portion of the funds will also be used to re-establish music programs in Ukraine when the conflict ends.

Visit Julien’s Auctions official website for more information.