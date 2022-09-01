Emeli Sandé And Nile Rodgers Team Up For ‘When Someone Loves You’

Emeli Sandé and Nile Rodgers - Photo: Courtesy of High Rise PR

Internationally renowned British singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé has shared her latest single, “When Someone Loves You,” a gloriously upbeat, disco-tinged jam featuring the multiple GRAMMY-winning composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist Nile Rodgers.

Speaking on her latest collaboration, Sandé shares, “I feel greatly privileged to have created with Nile Rodgers. He’s such a legendary musician and producer, a true icon in music. His humility and passion inspired me so much in the making of the music and I feel that the excitement and positivity in the studio transmits through the song. I’m very proud of ‘When Someone Loves You’ and I hope it brings joy to each listener.”

Emeli Sandé - When Someone Loves You ft. Nile Rodgers

Rodgers added, “I’ve loved working with Emeli over the years as she is such a special talent but I’ve never seen her as happy and full of life as she is right now. She has found herself and it’s beautiful to behold.”

The single, which premiered earlier today on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show, comes ahead of the duo’s live performance set to take place in Leeds at the Temple Newsam on September 18. The duo also celebrated the release with a music video out today as well.

Earlier this year, Emeli Sandé released her critically acclaimed album Let’s Say For Instance, which is out now now via Chrysalis Records. The full length has amassed an impressive 20+ million streams to date, and features writing and production by Emeli, alongside collaborations with F A L L E N, Naughty Boy, Booker T, Ollie Green, Henri Davies, and others.

Let’s Say For Instance marks her first release on an independent label, and a brand-new era of Emeli’s expansive artistry after a decade on stage and on the airwaves. The sixteen-track album includes singles “There Isn’t Much,” “Brighter Days,” “Look What You’ve Done,” “Family,” as well as current focus single “Ready To Love.”

