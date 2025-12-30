The Cure’s Perry Bamonte Has Died

Photo: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Perry Bamonte, who played guitar and keyboard in the Cure, has died. The Cure confirmed Bamonte’s death in a statement on its website on Friday, saying that he had died after “a short illness at home over Christmas.” “Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, ‘Teddy’ was a warm hearted and vital part of The Cure story,” the statement continued. Bamonte was 65.

Bamonte worked as a roadie and guitar tech for the gothic and glittery post-punk band throughout the 1980s. He became a full time member in 1990, replacing Roger O’Donnell. He played guitar, six-string bass and keyboards on the albums Wish (1992), Wild Mood Swings (1996), Bloodflowers (2000), Acoustic Hits (2001), and The Cure (2004). Wish featured the band’s hit “Friday I’m in Love,” which spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1992.

According to the band’s statement, Bamonte performed in 400 shows over 14 years during his first stint with the Cure. He rejoined the band in 2022 and played another 90 shows that culminated with the Show of a Lost World performance in London on November 1, 2024, which was later released as a concert film.

Perry Archangelo Bamonte was born on Sept. 3, 1960, in East London to Peter and Joy Bamonte. The second of five children, he is survived by his parents, his wife, Donna, and two of his siblings, Carla and Daryl Bamonte, who was a roadie for Depeche Mode and later became the Cure’s manager.

Perry Bamonte grew up as a huge fan of David Bowie and Jeff Beck but didn’t start playing guitar until he was a teenager. He played in several bands before his brother, Daryl, got him as a roadie for The Cure.

Frontman Robert Smith’s sister Janet spent a month teaching Bamonte basic piano before he joined the band, according to Never Enough: The Story of the Cure, by Jeff Apter. “We could have hired a professional to take his place, but why not use someone who knows all the songs?” Smith was quoted as saying in the book.

Bamonte described joining the group as “pretty seamless,” according to the book. “My transition to band member was easy because I was friends with everyone already and spent all my time with them.”

The Cure was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.