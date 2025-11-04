ADVERTISEMENT
The Cure Announce ‘The Show Of A Lost World’ Cinematic Event

The band’s concert film documenting the ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ release show is coming to theaters for one night only.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Last year’s Songs Of A Lost World was the Cure’s first album in 16 years. The band marked the occasion in dramatic fashion, performing the album in full for the first and only time as part of an epic release show in front of 3,000 people at Troxy in London on Nov. 1, 2024. Now a concert film documenting that gig is coming to theaters for one night only ahead of its physical release.

The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World presents the full Troxy performance “remixed, recut, and 4K remastered.” Directed by Grammy nominee Nick Wickham—who has helmed concert films for the likes of R.E.M., Madonna, Beyoncé, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more—The Show Of A Lost World boasts a new Dolby Atmos sound mix by the Cure’s Robert Smith. The 31-song Troxy setlist included the full Songs Of A Lost World performance, as well as a five-song mini-set celebrating 45 years of the Cure’s sophomore album Seventeen Seconds and a generous helping of Cure classics. Smith was joined onstage that night by bandmates Simon Gallup, Jason Cooper, Roger O’Donnell, Reeves Gabrels, and Perry Bamonte.

The Show Of A Lost World will screen at cinemas worldwide on Dec. 11, 2025 ahead of Blu-Ray and DVD release in late 2025. Tickets for all showings go on sale Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST via thecurelostworld.com. The movie is presented by Lost Images, Polydor/Capitol Records, Mercury Studios, and Trafalgar Releasing, whose CEO Marc Allenby notes, “The Cure’s impact cannot be underestimated and this film is a testament to the artistry and depth of their music.”

Songs Of A Lost World was a commercial and critical smash, sparking rave reviews and becoming the Cure’s first album since 1992’s Wish to top the UK album chart. It was followed by the live album Songs of a Live World: Troxy London MMXXlV, also documenting the Troxy release show, and the remix album Mixes of a Lost World. The band recently revealed on their website that recording on their next studio album is well underway.

Shop for The Cure’s music on vinyl or CD now.

