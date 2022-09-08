The Police’s Multi-Platinum ‘Ghost In The Machine’ For Unique Picture Disc Edition

The Police 'Ghost In The Machine' artwork - Courtesy: UMG

Ghost In The Machine, the chart-topping, multi-platinum fourth studio album by The Police, is to be reissued on November 4 in a striking, limited edition picture disc version, featuring the alternate, “original” tracklisting and sequencing. It can be pre-ordered now.

This highly significant new release for Police fans features three additional tracks that were not included on the original album: “I Burn For You” (the single mix of the track from the Brimstone and Treacle album), “Once Upon A Daydream,” and “Shambelle.” In the visually appealing new release, the side A design of the disc features the logo image from the front sleeve, while side B features the inner sleeve image.

Additional studio detail

In another feature that adds to the unique appeal of the new edition, and evokes the world-famous trio’s studio aesthetic, four songs feature drummer Stewart Copeland’s count-ins, as distinctive audio from the recording sessions that was not included on the 1981 release. These are on the third single from the LP, “Spirits In The Material World,” as well as “Rehumanize Yourself,” “One World (Not Three),” and “Hungry For You.”

The album was recorded at AIR Studios in Montserrat and Le Studio, Quebec as the follow-up to The Police’s 1980 bestseller Zenyatta Mondatta. Like its predecessor (and indeed 1979’s Regatta de Blanc), Ghost In The Machine went straight to No.1 in the UK, spending three weeks there in a total of 27 weeks on the chart. It reached No.2 in the US, where it was certified triple platinum, and was platinum in Canada and New Zealand and gold in several other countries.

Expanding on the band’s jazz influences while retaining their unfailing ear for unique pop and rock creativity, it featured the lead-off single “Invisible Sun,” released just ahead of the album in September 1981. That was followed by the indelible “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” which hit No.1 in the UK and many other territories. Other album highlights included “Demolition Man,” which attracted an interpretation by Grace Jones, as well as the frenetic, jazzy “Re-Humanize Yourself” and the more reflective “Secret Journey” and “Darkness.”

Pre-order the Ghost In The Machine picture disc edition.

The full tracklist is:

Side A

Invisible Sun

Demolition Man

Secret Journey

Darkness

Spirits In The Material World

Too Much Information

Omegaman

Side B

One World (Not Three)

RehumanizeYourself

I Burn For You

Hungry For You (j’aurais toujours faim de toi)

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Once Upon A Daydream

Shambelle