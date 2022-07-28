Post Malone Tops ‘Billboard’ Rhythmic Airplay Chart With ‘Cooped Up’

Post Malone - Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify

Post Malone has become one of 10 artists with the most No.1s on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart as “Cooped Up,” featuring Roddy Ricch, tops the list dated July 30, according to a Billboard report.

The single gains from No.2 after it boosted 4% in plays to become the most-played song at U.S. monitored rhythmic radio stations in the week ending July 24, according to Luminate.

Post Malone - Cooped Up ft. Roddy Ricch

Earlier today, Malone unveiled a trailer for his forthcoming tour documentary, Runaway.

The film, which is set to premiere via Amazon streaming platform Freevee on August 12, follows Post on his 2019 North American tour, and will feature backstage footage, live performances, and interviews with both the rapper himself and others.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m not a real person. I’m a goofy kid, I like to have fun, but it’s awesome that people still want to hear what’s next…the evolution,” Post says during an interview featured in the trailer. “I make this music for everybody else, but everybody gives the same feeling back.”

Post Malone: Runaway is directed by Hector Dockrill, and written and produced by Sam Bridger and Casey Engelhardt. It’s being produced by the Vice-owned Pulse Films.

“I already knew Post Malone was a force before going on tour. But then, after spending time with him, unfiltered, close, and personal, I very quickly realized he’s unlike anything the world has seen before,” said Dockrill in a statement. ‘He’s a polymath, loyal to his art, a true ‘rock star’.

“Being on tour with Post is like every emotion hitting you at once, it’s intense, and it’s wild, and our vision was to pull fans into the experience just enough to get a glimpse of this, while leaving the rest to the imagination.”

Post Malone released his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, last month after previewing it with The Weeknd collaboration “One Right Now” in 2021 and the aforementioned Roddy Ricch-featuring “Cooped Up” in May. Both rappers performed the latter track together during an appearance on Saturday Night Live the same month.

