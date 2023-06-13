Queens Of The Stone Age To Play ‘The End Is Nero’ UK And European Dates

Queens Of The Stone Age - Photo: Elena de Vicenzo/Montadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Ahead of their eagerly anticipated headline show on Glastonbury’s Other Stage (Sunday, June 25) and sold-out UK shows, Queens Of The Stone Age has today announced the details of their ‘The End Is Nero’ UK and European Arena tour.

The fall dates will kick off on November 4 at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome before arriving in the UK on November 14 at Manchester AO Arena and London’s The O2 on November 15. ‘The End Is Nero’ UK and Europe tour ends on November 22 at Dublin’s 3Arena. Queens of The Stone Age Fan Pre-sale starts today at 10am BST / 11am CEST with public on-sale following Friday 16 June at 10am local time. Main support on all dates comes from The Chats and deep tan.

Shop the best of Queens Of The Stone Age’s discography on vinyl and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The End Is Nero tour’ is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is “in a month or two.” They would like to encourage “the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong. Leave your judgement at the door, bring anything and everything else.”

The band’s new album In Times New Roman… will be available digitally and physically on June 16 via Matador Records.

Queens’ will also headline The Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023 on Sunday 25 June. This prestigious date will mark the climax of a week of UK shows starting at Halifax The Piece Hall (Tuesday, June 20), Margate Dreamland (Thursday, June 22) and Cardiff Castle (Friday, June 23). All shows sold out immediately upon announcement last month and will see Queens playing on British soil for the first time since their headline show at Finsbury Park in 2018.

The band will also be playing a North American leg of ‘The End Is Nero’ tour, opening in Sterling Heights, MI, on August 3 and continue through October 8, when the tour will wrap with an appearance at Aftershock festival in Sacramento, CA. Along the way, the band will perform at the likes of Washington D.C.’s The Anthem, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, and Chicago’s Riot Fest.

Queens Of The Stone Age play the following ‘The End Is Nero’ UK and European dates:

04/11/23 Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

05/11/23 Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal

07/11/23 Paris – Accor Arena

08/11/23 Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle

09/11/23 Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle

11/11/23 Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

11/11/23 Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle

12/11/23 Antwerp – Sportpaleis

14/11/23 Manchester – AO Arena

15/11/23 London – The O2

18/11/23 Glasgow – OVO Hydro

19/11/23 Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

20/11/23 Stockton-on-Tees – Globe Theatre

22/11/23 Dublin – 3Arena

Listen to the best of Queens Of The Stone Age on Apple Music and Spotify.