Guns N’ Roses Lead New Batch Of Glastonbury 2023 Performers

Guns N’ Roses – Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Guns N’ Roses leads a new batch of performers confirmed to be heading to Glastonbury 2023 in June.

The rock icons will top the bill at the legendary British festival on its second day (June 24), which will mark its first-ever appearance at Worthy Farm. It will be followed by the previously-announced final UK appearance from Elton John on Sunday (25). Arctic Monkeys will headline on Friday night.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens will perform in the now-traditional Sunday teatime “legends slot,” while a raft of other artists has also been added to the bill. Among them are Lana Del Rey, CHVRCHES, Lewis Capaldi, Maggie Rogers, Loyle Carner, Slowthai, Flo, and more.

Festival organizer Emily Eavis has also announced that the iconic John Peel Tent will undergo a name change for the upcoming edition of Glastonbury. The stage will now be known as Woodsies, while a family-oriented area of the same name featuring a campfire will also be introduced at this year’s event.

According to the Guardian, the change is part of a move to name the festival’s stages after the areas of the site where they are located.

Glastonbury 2023 will take place between June 21-25. Tickets for the festival sold out when they went on sale in November. However, a resale of any returned tickets will take place in the coming months, with an exact date yet to be announced by organizers.

Guns N’ Roses’ Glastonbury headline appointment follows the band announcing details of its 2023 world tour, which will kick off in Tel Aviv on June 5. The jaunt will see the group journey across Europe and North America, wrapping up in Vancouver, BC, on October 16.

Recently, GN’R’s cinematic music video for “November Rain” surpassed 2 billion views, making it “one of the most-viewed rock videos of all time.”

View the full Glastonbury 2023 line-up so far on the festival’s official website.