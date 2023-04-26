Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Announces Solo European Tour
The run will kick off November 8 in Lindemann’s home country of Germany.
Till Lindemann has announced a solo European 2023 tour. The 24-date run will begin on November 8 in his home country of Germany. He will then continue on through the region for multiple shows before traveling to Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and more.
The Rammstein icon will also perform one night at London’s Wembley Arena on December 12, before wrapping up the tour with a final performance in Paris, France. Tickets for the run will become available on May 4, 11 AM UK time.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Rammstein’s second album Sehnsucht is set to return in a special new limited anniversary edition on June 9.
Dark. Disturbing. Different. Deutsch. For the six Berliners, there is a certain way of doing things. The kind that has made their band and their brand a worldwide phenomenon, an award-winning, multi-platinum record-breaking collective unlike anything else.
Following the release of their debut album Herzelei (‘Heartbreak’) as “Limited Anniversary Edition” it is time to revisit Rammstein’s sophomore album Sehnsucht (‘Longing’), originally released in August 1997, effectively announced the arrival of the six onto the global stage. Sehnsucht peaked at Number 1 on the German and Austrian charts, also going Top 50 in the US (it stands as the only fully-German album to be certified platinum Stateside).
Till Lindemann’s Tour Dates:
Nov 08: Leipzig Arena, Germany
Nov 10: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany
Nov 12: Münster MCC Halle Münsterland, Germany
Nov 14: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany
Nov 15: Lingen EmsLand Hall, Germany
Nov 17: Frankfurt Anniversary Hall, Germany
Nov 18: Kassel Ice Sports Hall, Germany
Nov 20: Trier Arena, Germany
Nov 22: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czechia
Nov 24: Bratislava Expo Arena, Slovakia
Nov 26: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Nov 28: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania
Nov 30: Riga Arena Riga, Latvia
Dec 02: Tallinn Tondiraba Jaahall, Estonia
Dec 03: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland
Dec 05: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Dec 06: Malmö Arena, Sweden
Dec 08: Hamburg Sports Hall, Germany
Dec 10: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Dec 12: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK
Dec 14: Rotterdam RTM Stage, Netherlands
Dec 16: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany
Dec 18: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 20: Paris Accor Arena, France