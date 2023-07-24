RBD Release ‘Live In Rio’ Concert Album

RBD, ‘Live in Rio’ - Photo: Courtesy of Universal Music Group

RBD’s historic concert at the Maracaná Stadium in 2006 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is now available to stream on digital platforms. It will also be available on CD and DVD at a later date.

RBD, formed by Anahi, Christian Chavez, Dulce Maria, Maite Perroni, and Christopher Von Uckermann, became a worldwide phenomenon after their 2004 debut album Rebelde, uniting fans across the world thanks to their one-of-a-kind style

Live In Rio is the group’s third DVD. The concert was recorded on October 8, 2006, as part of their “RBD Tour Brasil.” It was released exclusively in Brazil and the United States in February 2007. This is the first time it is available globally on digital streaming platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

RBD - Rebelde (Live)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The setlist includes emotional live versions of “Rebelde,” performed in Portuguese as a special gift to their Brazilian fans, “Salvame,” and more. In addition, the DVD includes exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and images of the group’s time in Brazil.

It has been three years since RBD’s live albums Generación RBD en Vivo, Live in Hollywood, Tour Celestial 2007, Hecho en España, and Live In Brasilia became available as part of their music’s return to digital platforms.

The CD and DVD from their first tour, Tour Generación RBD En Vivo, was released on July 19, 2005 and was awarded a Platinum and Gold Record in Mexico, a Platinum Record in the United States, and a Gold Record in Spain. The DVD was recorded at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City and includes special versions of the classics like “Sálvame” and “Rebelde.” The Tour Generación RBD En Vivo was the fourth fastest-selling tour and more than 4.7 million fans in Mexico attended.

The group also recently announced a tour to celebrate their 20-year legacy, produced by T6H Entertainment and Live Nation. This trek will include 26 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. It will consist of 10 stadiums and 16 arenas, expecting a total audience of 700,000 fans that will be witness to an unforgettable and unrepeatable moment in music history.

Buy or stream Live in Rio.