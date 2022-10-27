Rihanna Attends ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere Ahead Of Single Release

Rihanna – Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Rihanna attended the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere last night (October 26) ahead of the release of her new single, which will appear on the movie’s soundtrack.

The pop icon confirmed her return to music for the first time in six years earlier this week, with the announcement of the song “Lift Me Up.” The track will be released tomorrow (28) via Westbury Road/Roc Nation/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.

Rihanna attended the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles last night alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky. It was the pair’s first red carpet appearance since Rihanna gave birth to their first child earlier this year.

The star was filmed speaking to Disney CEO Bob Chapek on the red carpet, with Chapek telling her: “It’s the biggest event of the year.” “It’s big for me as well,” Rihanna replied. “I’m honored to be a part of this.”

“Lift Me Up” was written as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler. The song was recorded in five countries and was produced by Göransson. According to The New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan, the track will serve as the end-credits music for the Black Panther sequel.

Rihanna joins Sampa The Great in being involved with the music for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Zambian rapper’s track “Never Forget,” featuring Chef 187, Tio Mason, and Mwanjé, featured prominently in the trailer for the hotly-anticipated movie, which was shared in September.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has also been confirmed as the headliner for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, which will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. Speaking to TMZ after the announcement, the singer said of the prestigious performance: “I’m nervous, but I’m excited.”

The soundtrack, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By, will be available on November 4 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.

