Rihanna To Make Long-Awaited Comeback With ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Single

Rihanna – Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rihanna is set to make her long-awaited and highly-anticipated musical comeback with a single for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack later this week.

Marvel Studios confirmed the news earlier today (October 26) following rumors spreading online. The company shared a short teaser on social media that saw the film’s name morph into a single ‘R’, with the date “10.28.22” beneath it.

Earlier this month, The New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan reported that Rihanna’s single – the title of which is currently unknown – would be the end-credits song for the Black Panther sequel. The song will arrive on Friday (October 28), with the film following on November 11.

The track will mark the pop icon’s first solo release in six years, following her 2016 album Anti. Since that record, she has collaborated with the N.E.R.D. on “Lemon,” PartyNextDoor on “Believe It,” Future on “Selfish,” DJ Khaled on “Wild Thoughts,” and Kendrick Lamar on “Loyalty.”

Despite the long wait for new music from the superstar – and her recently becoming a mother for the first time – Rihanna reassured fans earlier this year they were “still going to get music” from her in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Last month (September 26), Rihanna was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, which will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. Speaking to TMZ after the announcement, the singer said of the prestigious performance: “I’m nervous, but I’m excited.”

In January, Rihanna’s Unapologetic single “Stay” passed the one billion streams mark on YouTube. Originally released in 2012, the track features guest vocals from Mikky Ekko and, upon its release, peaked at No.3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Listen to the best of Rihanna on Apple Music and Spotify.