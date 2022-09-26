Rihanna Set To Perform At Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna- Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

Rihanna has been announced as the headliner for the the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, the NFL has confirmed. The pop star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo her tattooed hand holding up afootball. Shortly after, the NFL changed their slogan on Instagram from “National Football League” to “National Fenty League.”

Roc Nation, which is in charge of organizing the halftime show, shared Rihanna’s post, adding the caption, “Let’s GO.” Jay-Z’s company also tagged Apple Music, which is replacing Pepsi as sponsor of the show.

Rihanna has been quiet lately, though back in January, “Stay” became the latest video to surpass one billion views on YouTube. The track features guest vocals from Nashville artist and producer Mikky Ekko.

Taken from Rihanna’s Billboard 200-leading album from 2012, Unapologetic, the track peaked at No.3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and was nominated for a Grammy Award (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance).

The music video is a far cry from the tough persona Rihanna usually presents in her videos. Naked and alone in a bathtub, the singer reveals more through her music than any interview could hope to capture.

Unapologetic opens with “Phresh Out The Runway,” a fashion anthem that finds Rihanna boasting about her rise in the fashion world. The David Guetta co-produced track sounds tailor-made for the runway, as Rihanna asks, “How could you be so hood, but you so phuckin’ pop?”, slyly nodding to her own crossover appeal. She’d end up performing the song at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and would, ironically, end up eclipsing the company with her own lingerie brand, Fenty Savage.

Rihanna has never been shy about her penchant for cannabis, but in the realm of pop music, her clouded meditation on smoking weed, “Numb,” was considered controversial at the time. The trap-R&B track saw the pop star tap into her undeniable musical chemistry with Eminem once again, who uses his Slim Shady persona, to switch up his voice and flow.

