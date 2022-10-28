Rihanna Makes Her Hugely-Anticipated Return With ‘Lift Me Up’

Rihanna – Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Rihanna has made her hugely-anticipated return to music after six years with “Lift Me Up,” taken from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The song, which was teased earlier this week, takes the form of an elegant ballad with the star’s powerhouse vocals delivering emotion-rich lines throughout.

“Lift me up, hold me down/Keep me close, safe and sound,” she sings in the chorus, adding later: “Burning in a hopeless dream/Hold me when you go to sleep/Keep me in the warmth of your love/When you depart, keep me safe.”

“Lift Me Up” was written in tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular role in the first Black Panther movie. It was penned by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler, and is the lead track from the OST Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By. The album will be released on November 4 via Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.

Rihanna - Lift Me Up (Visualizer)

The upcoming sequel, which arrives on November 11 and marks one of the film events of the year, will find Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fighting to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death, according to an official synopsis.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Rihanna attended the official premiere of the movie in Los Angeles earlier this week (October 26) with her partner, A$AP Rocky. She was filmed talking to Disney CEO Bob Chapek on the red carpet, telling him: “I’m honored to be a part of this.”

The star’s next confirmed activity at present will see her headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, which will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. Speaking to TMZ after the announcement, the singer said of the prestigious performance: “I’m nervous, but I’m excited.”

