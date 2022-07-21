Ringo Starr, Taylor Hawkins To Feature In New Documentary, ‘Let There Be Drums!’

Ringo Starr - Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and The Beatles‘ legendary Ringo Starr are set to set to feature in a new documentary. Let There Be Drums!, which is due to be released in cinemas on October 28, is being directed by Justin Kreutzmann, son of The Grateful Dead’s drummer Bill Kreutzmann.

According to Deadline, the film “examines the essential role drumming plays in great bands and how music passes from generation to generation.” It is set to feature one of Hawkins’ final interviews before he died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25 at the age of 50.

Along with Starr, it will also include Stewart Copeland of The Police, Stephen Perkins from Jane’s Addiction, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and ex-Guns N’ Roses sticksman Matt Sorum.

Kreutzmann took on the project “to talk to the world’s most influential drummers in hopes of better understanding his father and the instrument that defined his life.”

“The idea of doing the movie Let There Be Drums! really came to me as a gift. Literally,” he said in a statement.

“It started Christmas Day, 1977 when I was given a Super-8 film camera. The first home movies I filmed were of my Dad on stage at Winterland in San Francisco. They were shot from my perspective, sitting right behind him on the drum riser so he could keep an eye on me during the Grateful Dead’s performances. Drums, and the drummers that play them, have been a major component of my entire life.”

Meanwhile, Axl Rose recently shared a statement dedicating Guns N’ Roses’ most recent tour to Hawkins.

“It’s just a simple gesture n’ it’s awkward dealing with the gravity of something like this but in an effort to pay our respects, we’d like to dedicate this tour to our friend Taylor Hawkins,” wrote Rose.

“Taylor was a really great guy and it was always great to see him! He was a great n’ always welcome part of touring these last few years! This is such a horrible thing and our hearts go out to his family, friends, bandmates and everyone who loves him.”

