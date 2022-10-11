Robert Glasper Shares Mac Miller Collaboration, ‘Therapy Pt.2’

Robert Glasper - Photo: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Robert Glasper has shared a new song featuring the late Mac Miller. You can listen to the song, titled “Therapy Pt. 2” below.

The track is set to appear the ‘Supreme Edition’ of Glasper’s 2022 album Black Radio III, which comes out this Friday, October 14, via Loma Vista Recordings.

Speaking about how the “Therapy Pt. 2″collaboration came about, the producer/musician explained: “I was working with my friend. We were just finishing up this specific beat. I immediately sent it to [Miller], and literally within an hour he sent me back that track.

“Everything was on there – both verses the choruses – and you could tell it was not something that he had written before. He sang the chord changes. You can tell he really came up with that in the moment.”

The estate of Mac Miller (whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick) said: “We’re honored to share this beautiful song that Malcolm created with Robert Glasper with the world.

“Anyone that followed Malcolm’s career closely is already aware of the respect he held for Robert’s work. The song is the product of the friendship the two shared and perfectly encapsulates the musical gifts of both Malcolm and Robert.”

The original version of Black Radio III was released back in February, and featured collaborations with the likes of H.E.R., Q-Tip, Jennifer Hudson, Yebba, Common and Ty Dolla $ign.

Mac Miller, who died aged 26 in 2018, released a track called Therapy in 2014 as part of his ‘Faces’ mixtape.

Last week, Glasper’s fourth annual Robtober festival got underway at New York City’s Blue Note Jazz Club.

Yasiin bey, Lalah Hathway, Terrace Martin, Isaiah Sharkey, Alex Isley, Pino Palladino, and many more are joining the musician during his fall Blue Note run. From October 4 to November 6, Glasper will perform a total of 52 shows across 26 nights, including Halloween weekend. More special guests will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Robert Glasper said: “Robtober is back! This is year 4 of my residency at the legendary Blue Note in NYC!! Coming off the heels of the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, I can’t wait to see what this residency has in store! Let’s Go Robtober!!”

