Robert Glasper Recruits Terrace Martin, yasiin bey, Lalah Hathaway, And More For Blue Note Residency

Robert Glasper - Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for the Otis Redding Foundation

Robert Glasper has revealed the first wave of special guests for his fourth annual Robtober festival at New York City’s Blue Note Jazz Club.

yasiin bey, Lalah Hathway, Terrace Martin, Isaiah Sharkey, Alex Isley, Pino Palladino, and many more will join Glasper during his fall Blue Note run. From October 4 to November 6, Glasper will perform a total of 52 shows across 26 nights, including Halloween weekend. More special guests will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Robert Glasper on his residency: “Robtober is back! This is year 4 of my residency at the legendary Blue Note in NYC!! Coming off the heels of the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, I can’t wait to see what this residency has in store! Let’s Go Robtober!!”

Robtober 2022 is set to be bigger and better this year, as Glasper is feeling inspired by his recent residency at the inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley. Hosted by Dave Chappelle, the three-day festival included performances from legends such as Chaka Khan, Maxwell, Snoop Dogg, Madlib, Thundercat, Ledisi, and BJ the Chicago Kid.

This fall, Glasper is planning another round of genre-bending curation across several themed nights, including tributes to Herbie Hancock and Meghan Stabile, the latter featuring Revive Big Band. Grounded in Black American Music, especially the jazz big band, the Revive Big Band redefines what the big band sounds like combining jazz, hip-hop, funk, soul, blues, and gospel for what is sure to be a special night of musical collaboration.

In 2018, Glasper became just the fourth musician to hold a month-long residency at Blue Note, joining a short list that includes jazz legends Dizzy Gillespie, Chick Corea, and Chris Botti. The residency was spotlighted in the New York Times, which proclaimed that Glasper is, “probably the most prominent jazz musician of his generation.” Last year’s run saw numerous A-list celebrities and unannounced special guests, including Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, H.E.R, and more.

Last week, Glasper announced that he will release a special 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Black Radio, which presents the full Black Radio experience by expanding it to a 3-LP set and 2-CD set.

The project, which is set to drop on October 28, includes the original album plus three additional bonus tracks previously unreleased on vinyl, as well as the remix EP Black Radio Recovered which featured additional contributions from ?uestlove and The Roots, Solange, Phonte, 9th Wonder, Pete Rock, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and more. The 3-LP and 2-CD sets are available for pre-order now and come with a booklet featuring new liner notes by Glasper and rare studio photos.

