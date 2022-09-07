Robert Glasper Announces 10th Anniversary Edition Of ‘Black Radio’

The Robert Glasper Experiment - Photo: Mike Schreiber (Courtesy of Blue Note Records)

Robert Glasper and Blue Note Records have announced that they will release a special 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition which presents the full Black Radio experience by expanding it to a 3-LP set and 2-CD set.

The project, which is set to drop on October 28, includes the original album plus three additional bonus tracks previously unreleased on vinyl, as well as the remix EP Black Radio Recovered which featured additional contributions from ?uestlove and The Roots, Solange, Phonte, 9th Wonder, Pete Rock, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and more. The 3-LP and 2-CD sets are available for pre-order now and come with a booklet featuring new liner notes by Glasper and rare studio photos.

“Making the album grew out of a desire to put my life on wax. A black box of music that just tells the truth, tells the story. That’s something you can’t destroy: the truth. It’s indestructible,” writes Glasper in the liner notes. “How Black Radio 1 hit also says something. Like, it was needed. It was missing–and then we made that record and, boom, it was there, and it was a whole thing. And it’s still evolving. Black Radio is basically the spinal cord of my work. It’s at the center of what I do. It’s who I am.”

To celebrate the news, Glasper has unveiled the Experiment’s cover of Little Dragon’s “Twice,” a Black Radio bonus track that is available digitally to stream or download for the first time.

10 years ago in 2012, Robert Glasper changed the game. After several acclaimed Blue Note albums with his acoustic trio (Canvas, In My Element) that solidified his jazz cred while hinting at his hip-hop leanings, the visionary pianist went all in with Black Radio, an album that laid out a new paradigm for creative music, reaching beyond entrenched genre boundaries to create a singular vision that drew from all reaches of contemporary Black music and beyond.

Featuring Glasper’s Experiment band with Casey Benjamin on sax/vocoder, Derrick Hodge on bass, and Chris Dave on drums, the album boasted a list of special guests including Erykah Badu, Lalah Hathaway, Bilal, Lupe Fiasco, Ledisi, KING, Chrisette Michele, Musiq Soulchild, Meshell Ndegeocello, Stokley, and yasiin bey.

