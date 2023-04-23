Rodrigo Y Gabriela Releases Landmark New Album ‘In Between Thoughts…A New World’

Rodrigo y Gabriela - Photo: Ebru Yildiz (Courtesy of Big Hassle Media)

Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela has released its landmark new album, In Between Thoughts…A New World, out now via ATO Records.

A 2,000-unit limited edition custom color deluxe 2xLP vinyl edition is available exclusively at the band’s official website, featuring a translucent “Galaxy” custom-colored LP alongside a bonus LP collecting all nine tracks from last year’s deeply metaphysical Stages project on opaque “Galaxy” custom-colored vinyl in a gatefold package.

Rodrigo y Gabriela - Broken Rage (Official Audio)

Rodrigo y Gabriela’s eagerly awaited follow-up to 2019’s Grammy Award-winning Mettavolution and first full-length collection in four years, In Between Thoughts…A New World arrives as one of the duo’s most revelatory offerings yet—a spontaneously composed unified work primed to bring about the same expansion of consciousness that inspired its creation.

Self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico, the album includes such singles as “The Eye That Catches The Dream,” “Egoland,” and “Descending To Nowhere,” the latter joined by an official music video, directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker/broadcaster Olallo Rubio and streaming now on YouTube. The new single, “True Nature,” was added to Spotify U.S.’s New Music Friday today.

A No.3 Most Added hit at Non-Com Radio outlets nationwide, “Descending To Nowhere” had its world premiere with an in-depth and illuminating “Origins” feature via Consequence and was quickly named by Paste as of one of “The 10 Best Songs of February 2023,” hailing it as “an irresistible groove that builds and ebbs as it showcases delicious electric licks and the promised orchestral swells.”

Rodrigo y Gabriela will mark the arrival of In Between Thoughts…A New World with a robust international touring schedule beginning April 24 with a sold-out show at London, England’s historic Roundhouse. North American headline dates get underway May 18 at Sugarland, TX’s Smart Financial Centre and then continue until early July.

Buy or stream In Between Thoughts…A New World.